United Nations Compound In Afghanistan Was Attacked – Taliban attack on UN building in Afghanistan, one security guard killed

The United Assistance Mission in Afghanistan confirmed this. The attack was carried out with rockets, grenades and bullets.

Kabul. In the ongoing war in Afghanistan, now an attempt is being made to target the United Nations. On Friday, anti-government elements attacked the main UN building in the western Afghan province of Herat. A security guard was killed in this attack. The Taliban’s role in the attack is being said.

read this also: Israel will root out the spread of delta variants, people above 60 years of age will get the third dose of corona vaccine

The United Assistance Mission in Afghanistan confirmed this. The attack was carried out with rockets, grenades and bullets. According to the report, the attack took place when Taliban fighters were trying to enter the city of Herat. During this, he had a fierce encounter with Afghan security forces at the provincial headquarters of the United Nations Mission.

All diplomatic buildings on alert

In a statement issued after the attack, the United Nations said that it would find out who actually carried out the attack as soon as possible. All the parties are being contacted to collect this information. It is not yet clear who carried out the attack on this UN building.

read this also: Pakistan’s open poll, Afghan army killed Pak army officer fighting with Taliban

However, a Western security official told the media that all diplomatic buildings there have been put on alert following the incident. At the same time, according to the United Nations, the attack was carried out towards the entrance of the building. There it was clearly shown that this property belongs to the United Nations. We consider this attack an attack on the United Nations. Condemn it too.