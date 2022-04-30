United Nations look to evacuate Ukrainians from Mariupol



The United Nations on Friday called for the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians from the city of Mariupol.

Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko said the situation in the city had become dire and that civilians were “begging” for protection during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“There, it’s not a matter of days, it’s a matter of hours,” Boychenko said.

It comes as Ukraine’s military continues to fight to appease Russian efforts to advance into the country’s south and east. Russia is trying to secure Ukraine’s industrial Donbass region.

People in some cities in the Eastern European country have heard the sound of artillery fire, sirens and explosions. However, a senior U.S. defense official told The AP that Russia’s attack was slower than expected because of Ukraine’s resistance.

The United Nations had earlier confirmed its support for Ukraine’s efforts to repel Russian forces during a news conference in Kiev on Thursday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters at the time, “I am here to discuss how the United Nations can extend aid to the people of Ukraine, save lives, alleviate suffering and help find a way to peace.”

After the press conference, two missiles hit the Ukrainian capital, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.