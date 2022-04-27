United Nations warns Earth may face 560 catastrophic disasters every year by 2030- Mankind will face 560 catastrophic disasters every year in eight years: UN warns

Due to the increasing consequences of climate change, catastrophic disasters cause great devastation to mankind, which can affect the lives and livelihoods of people around the world. According to a new report of the United Nations, in the next eight years, mankind will have to face more terrible disasters. According to the report, people around the world may have to face 560 disasters every year. The report warned that even more devastation could occur on Earth in the coming years.

According to the report, the world is facing about 400 disasters every year since 2015 and if the situation remains the same at present, this figure can increase to 560 by 2030. The report does not only talk about natural disasters, but all the situations arising due to climate change, economic recession, epidemics or chemical accidents have also been mentioned, due to which mankind has to face trouble. .

The report has shown that by 2030, the heat will be three times greater than in 2001 and there will be 30 percent more droughts. The report not only talks about natural disasters, but also talks about the situation of food shortage caused by the corona pandemic, economic slowdown and climate change.

The impact of disasters has also increased due to the increasing population in areas more prone to natural disasters, the report said. The United Nations reported that in the 1990s, disasters caused an annual loss of about $ 70 billion to the world.