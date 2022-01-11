United Way of the Greater Capital Region launches two-way texting support through 211





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – United Way of the Greater Capital Region introduced Tuesday 211 customers can now ship a textual content message and obtain the identical companies they might by making a telephone name. Two-way texting is on the market throughout Albany, Saratoga, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Columbia, Greene, Fulton, Montgomery, Hamilton, Warren and Washington Counties from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In the top of the pandemic, 211 name quantity greater than doubled as residents sought connection to essential sources for COVID-19 associated challenge navigation. The expansion of 211 two-way texting comes as the Capital Region reimagines its rebuilding course of and pledges to construct again higher.

“Including texting capability to 211 is the newest manner United Way of the Greater Capital Region is responding to the rising wants of our neighborhood,” mentioned UWGCR President & CEO Peter Gannon. “For a mess of causes, it makes utilization less complicated than a telephone name or an internet search at 211neny.org and now entry to 1000’s of support choices is at everybody’s fingertips with help from our 211 consultants.”

The growth of 211’s two-way texting platform was made potential due to report investments in the State Price range to support the elevated utilization of 211 all through the pandemic. Capital Region legislators to support the growth included:

Assemblymember John McDonald

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy

Assemblymember Phil Steck

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara

Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh

County leaders have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for almost two years. 211 has been a crucial support in serving to ease some of the burdens going through county governments that mounted extraordinary responses to the pandemic.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple was an early proponent of 211 for the methods it helped his division focus extra intently on pressing emergencies. He mentioned, “211 has been a crucial accomplice to get Albany County residents linked to a range of sources and, at the identical time, reduces the burden on 9-1-1 so our dispatchers can reply to emergency wants extra successfully. Including a texting element is a good step towards enhancing this service.”

United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 211 data and referral service is a lifeline for 1000’s in the Capital Region neighborhood, particularly in the midst of the present COVID surge. If you’re in want of assist, merely textual content your zip code to 898-211.