Universal Pictures Spends Big for New ‘Exorcist’ Trilogy

It’s surprising, however, that Universal and Peacock have come to the table in such a big way. NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast, has started putting more resources into the little-watched Peacock. Tokyo Olympics programming is available on the service, for example. But Hollywood has so far considered the one-year-old Peacock unwilling to compete for major movie deals.

Universal’s decision to revisit “The Exorcist” is striking in itself. The 1973 R-rated film about a baffled mother (Ellen Burstyn) and her demon possessed daughter (Linda Blair) was a global box office sensation – “the biggest thing to hit the industry since Mary Pickford, the popcorn, pornography and ‘The Godfather’, ”as Vincent Canby wrote in The New York Times in 1974. It has become a cultural touchstone, the type of film that fans and critics consider sacrosanct. -Holy.

Daily business briefing Updated July 26, 2021, 1:03 p.m. ET

Universal is not remaking “The Exorcist,” which was directed by William Friedkin from a screenplay that William Peter Blatty adapted from his own novel. But the studio will be bringing Oscar-winning Ms. Burstyn back to the franchise for the first time. (Two forgettable “Exorcist” sequels and a prequel were made without her between 1977 and 2004.) Joining her will be Leslie Odom Jr., a Tony winner for “Hamilton” on Broadway and a double Oscar nominee for “One Night. in Miami. ”He will play the father of a possessed child. Desperate for help, he tracks down the character of Mrs. Burstyn.

Suffice it to say, Satan is not thrilled to see her again.

David Gordon Green, known for Universal’s successful 2018 reboot of the “Halloween” horror franchise, will direct the new “Exorcist” films and serve as a screenwriter. Horror impresario Jason Blum (“Get Out”, the “Purge” series) is among the producers, along with David Robinson, whose company, independent Morgan Creek Entertainment, owns the rights to the film “Exorcist”. Blumhouse film director Couper Samuelson is one of the executive producers. (Blumhouse has a first deal with Universal.)