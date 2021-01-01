Universities in New Zealand – Universities in New Zealand

Are you planning to study in New Zealand? The country has world-class universities, high quality of life, diverse communities, vibrant cities, beautiful nature and all kinds of outdoor activities in a relatively compact area.

For those interested in outdoor activities, there is plenty of relaxation in the range of areas that include glaciers, mountains, rainforests and coastline. Cities like Auckland and Wellington have no shortage of cultural activities.



In terms of universities, New Zealand has a total of eight universities, including seven in the 2013-2014 QS World University Rankings. This is not a bad result considering the small population of the country. The University of Auckland (94) is among the top 100 universities in the world. University of Otago (155), University of Canterbury (238), Victoria University of Wellington (265), University of Massey (343) and University of Waikato (401). Delhi University is ranked 450th.

In addition to Auckland University of Technology, there are 20 technology and polytechnic institutions that offer vocational courses.