Universities nationwide host ‘Sex Week’ ahead of Valentine’s Day



Colleges and universities across America are organizing “Sex Week” ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Events taking place during these “Sex Week” events include “SextraVaganza”, “Freaky Friday: A Beginners’ Guide to Pleasure”, “Condom Bingo” and more.

Institutions hosting “Sex Week” events in February include Ohio State University, University of Texas at El Paso, Tulane University in New Orleans, Frederick, Hood College in Maryland and the University of California, Riverside.

Hood College, for example, is hosting a “condom bingo” with the Choir Student Union, with event details stating that participants will “play bingo with a sex week-themed twist!”

“Lunch and Learn Trans and the Reproductive Journey of Non-Binary Man,” another event during Hood College’s “Sex Week.”

At Ohio State University, a student organization called Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness is hosting a “Sex Week” sponsored by various departments of the university.

“Treat Yourself: Masturbation and Self-Exploration,” an event at Student-led “Sex Week.”

Another event is titled “Great Minds Kink Alike with Lions Dan” which helps students to explore the dangerous, yet fun side of sex called Kink.

“This beginner’s workshop will introduce you to bonding, domination, submission, sadism, masochism, fetish, and more when you can get your hands on a variety of toys and gear,” the event description said.

Lion Dan is a sex toy store.

Ohio State University’s “Sex Week” event is called “Freaky Friday: A Beginner’s Guide to Pleasure” and says the event will “cover topics such as: foreplay, communication, masturbation, postnatal care and realistic ideas about sex.” Another “Sex Week” event at Ohio State University is the “Genital Diversity Gallery,” which will feature a wide spectrum of genital mutilation (including dedicated-male, dedicated-female, intersex, trans, and voluntary or forced surgery) to degrade the genitals. Celebrate body diversity. “

A Ohio State University spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital that “Ohio State has a deep and lasting commitment to freedom of speech.”

The University of Tulane is also hosting a “Sex Week”, which discusses “polymory”, “adultery” and more.

An event during Tulane’s “Sex Week” discusses “polygamy and moral non-monogamy”.

Another event, “Sexy Bingo,” says it will help students “engage in conversations about sex and learn about safe sex practices, sexual anatomy, sexual behavior and preferences and pleasures.” Bingo winners will receive “sex toys” and other “sex gifts”, according to the event description.

“Sex / Love and Respect Week” at the University of Texas at El Paso in early February, “Sex and Communication” and “Healthy Talk is Sexy Talk.”

The University of California, Irvine’s “Sex Week” includes a “sextravaganza” where students can “learn about sexual health and wellness.”