University Board Votes to Keep Robert E. Lee’s Name

Washington and Lee University, the non-public liberal arts college in Virginia, won’t change its title after a monthslong evaluation over whether or not to take away its reference to the Accomplice normal Robert E. Lee, the varsity introduced on Friday.

The varsity’s board of trustees voted 22-6 on Friday in favor of holding its present title, which developed as an acknowledgment of a donation given by George Washington within the 18th century and Lee’s tenure as college president after the Civil Warfare. The vote got here after an almost yearlong evaluation of the varsity’s title and the symbols related to its historical past and campus environment in Lexington, Va.

Final July, amid nationwide protests towards racial injustice and debates over Accomplice monuments and symbols, the college’s board of trustees obtained requests from college students, school and alumni calling for adjustments on the college. These included requests to rename the establishment itself and alter the design of its diploma, in accordance to the college.

“Over the previous yr, we now have engaged in deliberations over these requests and different essential points relating to range and inclusion on campus,’’ the college stated in an announcement. The varsity added that it had “discovered no consensus about whether or not altering the title of our college is in keeping with our shared values.”