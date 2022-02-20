University of Alabama VP of student life resigns after soliciting prostitution arrest



Myron Pope, the former vice president of student life at the University of Alabama, has resigned after being arrested by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force on charges of prostitution.

Crimson White reported that the pope was one of 15 people arrested in a sting where men arranged to pay for sex through an online app and were arrested after talking to a secret officer at an agreed location, Crimson White reported.

“I have some hard news to share today. Myron Pope, vice president of student life, has resigned from the university following his recent arrest,” University of Alabama president Stuart R. Bell told the campus community on Friday. “We understand that this news will be difficult for our community. I will appoint an interim vice president of student life and that person will be available to all of us, including many professionals in the department. Please continue to take care of yourself and each other.”

Multiple media outlets have reported that Pope was detained at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday and released after posting $ 1,000 bail. According to The Birmingham News, Pope is also a former Crimson Tide football player.

The names of the other men arrested have not been released, but 15 have been charged with stinging for prostitution. Some face additional criminal charges.

“Sex trafficking will no longer be profitable if consumers do not seek commercial sex services. We hope that these operations targeting consumers show that we take it very seriously. Our goal is to prevent future exploitation of victims of human trafficking who are forced into prostitution.” The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, Capt. Phil Simpson, said in a press release Saturday.

A recent press release said the appointment of the pope to his most recent position with the university was announced in February 2020.

From 1997 to 2000 he served as a member of the administrative staff at The University of Alabama, as director of the recruitment program / alternative certification, and as a clinical assistant professor in the higher education administrative program.