World

University of Alabama VP of student life resigns after soliciting prostitution arrest

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
University of Alabama VP of student life resigns after soliciting prostitution arrest
Written by admin
University of Alabama VP of student life resigns after soliciting prostitution arrest

University of Alabama VP of student life resigns after soliciting prostitution arrest

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Myron Pope, the former vice president of student life at the University of Alabama, has resigned after being arrested by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force on charges of prostitution.

Crimson White reported that the pope was one of 15 people arrested in a sting where men arranged to pay for sex through an online app and were arrested after talking to a secret officer at an agreed location, Crimson White reported.

The Alabama Cruise is working to clear up damage after a severe storm

“I have some hard news to share today. Myron Pope, vice president of student life, has resigned from the university following his recent arrest,” University of Alabama president Stuart R. Bell told the campus community on Friday. “We understand that this news will be difficult for our community. I will appoint an interim vice president of student life and that person will be available to all of us, including many professionals in the department. Please continue to take care of yourself and each other.”

Multiple media outlets have reported that Pope was detained at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday and released after posting $ 1,000 bail. According to The Birmingham News, Pope is also a former Crimson Tide football player.

Tennessee woman accused of raping at least 9 students; Community trembling at allegations: report

The names of the other men arrested have not been released, but 15 have been charged with stinging for prostitution. Some face additional criminal charges.

READ Also  Corona has engulfed more than 200 million people worldwide, Delta variant reaches 135 countries

“Sex trafficking will no longer be profitable if consumers do not seek commercial sex services. We hope that these operations targeting consumers show that we take it very seriously. Our goal is to prevent future exploitation of victims of human trafficking who are forced into prostitution.” The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, Capt. Phil Simpson, said in a press release Saturday.

A recent press release said the appointment of the pope to his most recent position with the university was announced in February 2020.

From 1997 to 2000 he served as a member of the administrative staff at The University of Alabama, as director of the recruitment program / alternative certification, and as a clinical assistant professor in the higher education administrative program.

#University #Alabama #student #life #resigns #soliciting #prostitution #arrest

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Why Top Democrats Are Listening to Eric Adams Right Now

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment