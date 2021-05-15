University of California Will No Longer Consider SAT and ACT Scores



However final 12 months, college students sued the college, with legal professionals arguing in court docket that even voluntary submission of scores could be dangerous, significantly for college students with disabilities who have been largely unable to take the checks with crucial lodging through the coronavirus pandemic — and subsequently have been denied the chance to submit scores.

An Alameda County Superior Courtroom choose granted a preliminary injunction, ruling that the college system was not permitted to consider SAT and ACT scores in admissions choices, even when the checks have been optionally available.

The University of California complied with the choice, however strongly disagreed and filed an enchantment, a spokeswoman mentioned in an announcement. On the identical time, the college system explored the chance of a settlement “that would supply certainty for college students and their households, counselors, and excessive faculties,” the assertion mentioned. The events reached an settlement, which was authorised on Thursday by the University of California Board of Regents, the college mentioned.

The settlement gives that the college, if it chooses a brand new examination for entrance sooner or later, “will take into account entry for college students with disabilities within the design and implementation of any such examination.” It additionally specifies that the college system pays greater than $1.2 million to the scholars’ legal professionals.

Greater than half of the nation’s four-year schools and universities dismissed the ACT or SAT for fall 2021 admission, in accordance with FairTest, a bunch that has pushed to finish testing necessities. Because of this 1,240 establishments — together with prime universities like Brown, Caltech, Carnegie Mellon, Columbia, the University of Virginia and Yale — are test-optional. Some of these identical faculties, together with the University of Virginia, have expanded their test-optional admissions past fall 2021.

SAT and ACT scores for the University of California might now be used just for the restricted functions of fulfilling the English subject-matter requirement, course placement or advising after college students are admitted — if candidates select to submit them, the college mentioned.

Critics of the ACT and SAT have raised issues that the checks put much less rich college students at an obstacle, citing a long time of information indicating that they’re inherently biased in favor of prosperous, white and Asian-American college students. Additionally they say the checks are too simply gamed by college students who will pay hundreds of {dollars} for personal teaching and check prep.