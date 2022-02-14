World

University of Chicago students demand school give $1 billion in reparations to South Side

A student organization at the University of Chicago is demanding that the administration pay more than $ 1 billion in compensation on the south side of the city.

In an op-ed at The Chicago Maroon on Feb. 9, UChicago Against Displacement argued that the University of Chicago would have to pay more than $ 1 billion in compensation for the city’s south in 20 years, arguing that it would “protect the southern ciders from displacement.”

“We at UChicago Against Displacement (UCAD), too, believe that the South Side is indebted. The university exists as a legacy of chattel slavery. Put them at risk of being displaced, ”the group said.

The group proposes that the University of Chicago provide “সহায়তা 20 million annual funding for rental assistance and local schools” and “বছরে 1 billion ($ 50 million annually) grant funding over 20 years for long-term truly affordable housing.”

In addition, the group claims that the university will “reaffirm” their agreement not to expand into Woodlon and Washington Park, expand employer-friendly housing for low-income workers as well as working employees, and pursue “accountability” around university-owned land. Involved with the black community, and local schools to support the STEM program.

The group says the University of Chicago has “a lot of influence in the south,” and that the university has led efforts to move the Obama Presidential Center to the south.

A spokesman for the University of Chicago told Gadget Clock Digital that the university had “the most fundamental and critical relationship with the south of Chicago” and that it had a number of commitments to Chicago, including providing free college preparation programs to hundreds of Chicago public school students. , Employs more than 13,000 Chicago residents, supports more than 300 Southside businesses, and more.

“The university has been involved in community concerns for many years and is taking many steps to advise community residents and elected officials. The stakeholders of the companies should discuss the role of the university as an economic anchor and explore deeper partnerships to promote more equitable development and economic inclusion in the South, ”the spokesperson said.

The spokesman added that the university has launched a youth internship program in the summer of 2021, which offers “six-week summer employment opportunities for local Chicago public school students.”

