University of Hyderabad: The process of application for admission to 117 courses of University of Hyderabad will start from June 21, 2021. University administration has invited applications from eligible students for 2328 seats in various courses.

University of Hyderabad: The admission process for the academic year 2021-22 in the University of Hyderabad is going to start from tomorrow i.e. June 21. The university administration has invited online applications from the students for admission in various courses. The application process for admission will be open till July 20. The entrance test will be conducted online/offline by the University of Hyderabad during August/September 2021 at 39 centers across the country. The University will not conduct the entrance test at the centers where the number of applications received is less than 300.

University announced to start 3 new courses

According to the latest update, the university administration has declared 2328 seats vacant in 117 courses. These include 17 integrated courses, 46 PG courses, 10 MTech and 44 PhD programmes. The university is also going to introduce three new courses this year. These include MTech (Modeling and Simulation), MPA (Music) and a certificate course in Publication. Admission to MCA course will be on the basis of NIMSAT score. Admission to the nine MTech courses will be through centralized counseling of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) of MTech (CCMT). Admission to the 5-year Integrated M.Tech (Computer Science) will be done through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) of JEE.

Apart from this, admission to MBA will be done through CAT score. MSc Biotechnology Admission will be through GAT-B conducted by RCB Faridabad. Admission to M.Tech (Modeling and Simulation) will be through GATE score.

Web Title: University of Hyderabad Invites Application For Admissions In 117 Courses