University of South Carolina blasted over ‘White Student Accountability’ meeting

The University of South Carolina is being criticized by a conservative student organization as a “White Student Accountability Group” that was organized at the school.

An email sent to University of South Carolina College of Social Work students inviting them to attend a “White Student Accountability Group” meeting on April 26, according to the conservative student organization Turning Point USA.

According to the “White Student Accountability Group” event description, participants will learn about their “responsibility to practice and eliminate racism in our daily lives.”

“The purpose of engaging in this project is threefold: 1) to help social work students recognize both their contribution and responsibility for overcoming racism in our practice and daily life, 2) to encourage students to use their voice, energy and their classroom, community and Privileges to make changes in practice, 3) to assist students in developing the skills to host similar groups among peers or peers to expand the community dedicated to racial fairness and justice, ”the report states.

A spokesman for the University of South Carolina told Gadget Clock Digital that the “White Student Accountability Group” was part of a student project and was not officially sponsored by the College of Social Work.

“The responsibility group was part of a student project and was not part of a government-sponsored College of Social Work activity. The meeting was open to all and was strictly voluntary,” the spokesman said.

Several universities across the United States have “White Accountability Groups”, such as Loyola University of Maryland and the University of North Texas.

Several faculty members of the University of South Carolina College of Social Work signed a statement, posted on the school’s website, stating, “Black Lives Matters and expresses solidarity with the black community who persevere through the reality of persecution on a daily basis …”

“As part of our commitment to solidarity, we recognize the white privilege and silence contributes to the horrific racial discrimination and we are committed to encouraging the growth of our critical consciousness so that we stop engaging in the oppression of the black community,” the statement continued. . “In our view, caste-blindness is ineffective in supporting indifference Anti-racism And improve white supremacy. Education must stand as an institution Anti-racist Action, on the basis of the recognition that no one is free and equal until the violence and discrimination against the black community is broken. ”