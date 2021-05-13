University of South Carolina President Resigns After Speech Blunders

Admiral McRaven oversaw the operation that killed Osama bin Laden. He was additionally the chancellor of the University of Texas System and is the writer of “Make Your Mattress: Little Issues That Can Change Your Life … and Possibly the World,” which was No. 1 on the New York Occasions best-selling checklist on recommendation and how-tos for 2 weeks. He wrote the e book after his 2014 graduation speech grew to become fashionable.

Common Caslen gave Admiral McRaven’s parting phrases to the graduates on Friday night with out a quotation.

“Just a few final phrases to the graduates,” Common Caslen mentioned. “Know that life isn’t honest, and when you’re like me, you’ll fail usually. However when you take some dangers, step up when occasions are hardest, face down the cowardly bullies and raise up the downtrodden, and by no means, by no means hand over — when you do these issues, the following technology and the generations to comply with will stay in a world much better than the one now we have in the present day. And what began right here, in the present day, will certainly change the world for the higher.”

After he requested the graduates to maneuver their tassels from the best aspect of their caps to the left, Common Caslen mistakenly proclaimed, “It’s now my honor and privilege to formally congratulate you as the latest alumni from the University of California.”

Makes an attempt to succeed in Common Caslen by telephone and e-mail on Thursday night, had been unsuccessful.

In an e-mail despatched on Monday, Common Caslen apologized to Admiral McRaven, “somebody I do know and respect.”