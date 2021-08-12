University of Texas at San Antonio, Citing Delta, Goes Remote

Citing an increase in the Delta coronavirus variant, the University of Texas at San Antonio announced that students will spend the first three weeks of the fall semester studying primarily in virtual classrooms.

The university of 30,000 students was scheduled to begin its fall semester on August 23 with in-person classes, but city public health officials have raised the risk levels to severe in San Antonio as cases in medical facilities are overcrowded.

“From the very beginning of the pandemic, we have been committed to putting the health and safety of our entire community on campus first,” University President Taylor Eighmy wrote in a statement. Wednesday announcing the change.

The announcement comes as universities across the country – concerned about the spread of the Delta variant – review their plans to reopen. San Antonio appeared to be the first major school to announce a switch to virtual classrooms amid growing concern over whether universities and public schools can keep students safe.