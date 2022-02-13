University of Virginia paid CRT proponent Ibram Kendi more than $500 per minute for lecture: report



For one prominent capitalist opponent, Americans pay about half of what they do in a year for an hour’s speech.

Controversial author and advocate of critical race theory Abram XKandy reportedly earned more than $ 500 per minute for lecturing at the University of Virginia in April 2021.

According to the agreement Received By Daily Wire, the University of Virginia paid Candy 32,500 to organize an hour-long discussion on “racial equality.”

According to Statista, the average annual salary of Americans in 2020 was about $ 71,456.

The fees that public universities pay to anti-capitalist activists come down to $ 541 per minute.

The free virtual event, contracted by Penguin Random House Speakers Bureau, took place on April 21, 2021 and was attended by 876 people.

“The University of Virginia welcomes speakers from a wide range of perspectives on our grounds each academic year, and we often offer speakers fees or other compensation,” UVA spokesman Brian Coy told the Daily Wire. “Giving access to the diverse speakers and perspectives set in our community is an important part of our academic mission.”

The Young Americas Foundation, a conservative group on campus, told the Daily Wire that it was “not familiar” with inviting conservative speakers to campus and said it was “shameful” that the school had provided “such racist personalities” to speak at school.

The University of Virginia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock about conservative speakers invited to the campus.

Last year, Kendi Wrote An article in the Atlantic that argued that there was “no debate” about the validity of the critical race theory, which promoted the notion that America was inherently and systematically racist and that capitalism itself was racist. Candy added that Republican critics have created a “fictional monster.”

“Republican operatives, who reject critical racist theories and racist expressions to define critical racial theories and anti-racism, and then attack those definitions, are effectively debating themselves,” said Kennedy, a professor at the University of Boston’s Department of Humanities and “How to Be a Beacon.” The author writes. “They have bewitched a fictional monster to intimidate the American people and have turned themselves into the guardians of the country from that fictional monster.”

In April last year, Kennedy Black advised Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott to be a racist in order to publicly deny that the United States was a “racist country.”

Candy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock.