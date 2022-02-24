University police in Utah say dorm resident’s experiment caused fireball, forced 22 students to relocate



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Brigham Young University police say a man in a dormitory hall, whom they described as a “rocket man,” conducted an experiment Sunday afternoon that caused extensive damage and forced 22 students to be temporarily evacuated.

According to the Brigham Young University Police Department, “Rocket Man” was conducting “experiments” in the kitchen, which involved making “homemade rocket fuel,” which led to an explosion. The explosion shut down the fire sprinkler system, and 22 students were evacuated from the room due to damage to the sprinkler system.

According to the police department, the “volatile mixture” of “home-made rocket fuel” caused an explosion on the stovetop.

“Further investigations revealed that a resident was making homemade rocket fuel on the stove when the volatile mixture suddenly exploded in a fireball. Was able to bring out the remnants of the fire, “the police department wrote on Facebook.

Multiple Chicago firefighters were injured while fighting a nearby fire

When the fire sprinklers were activated, the police department said it had begun flooding the main floor.

The police department wrote that no residents were injured, but that some would be displaced due to the “kitchen chemist incident”.

Fire at Rhode Island Respiratory Center sends 24 people to hospital: report

In a follow-up Facebook post on Monday, the police department wrote that the blast caused “extensive damage” to the building and said the situation could get worse.

“It is clear that the situation could have been worse and we are grateful that no one was injured. We urge students to be aware of the situation around them and to consider how their activities are likely to affect not only themselves but others as well.”

Brigham Young University Police Department and Provo responded to the fire alarm caused by the fire and rescue test.