Brussels – The migration crisis of 2015, when millions of migrants and asylum seekers came to Europe’s borders, almost tore the European Union apart. Many members sheltered refugees; Others, such as Poland and Hungary, did not want to participate.

Six years later, the current standoff on the border between Poland and Belarus echoes that crisis, but this time, European officials insist that member states unite to protect Europe’s borders and end uncontrolled immigration.

What the Europeans have to say is that the crisis is entirely the work of Alexander the Great, the dictator of Belarus. Lukashenko has created, in response to the sanctions imposed on his country by Europeans in the face of rigged elections and a brutal repression. Domestic differences.

“This part of the border between Poland and Belarus is not a question of migration, but part of Lukashenko’s aggression towards Poland, Lithuania and Latvia aimed at destabilizing the European Union,” said Elva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs. An interview over the summer.