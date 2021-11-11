Unlike Before, Poland Gets Support From Europe on Tough Borders
Brussels – The migration crisis of 2015, when millions of migrants and asylum seekers came to Europe’s borders, almost tore the European Union apart. Many members sheltered refugees; Others, such as Poland and Hungary, did not want to participate.
Six years later, the current standoff on the border between Poland and Belarus echoes that crisis, but this time, European officials insist that member states unite to protect Europe’s borders and end uncontrolled immigration.
What the Europeans have to say is that the crisis is entirely the work of Alexander the Great, the dictator of Belarus. Lukashenko has created, in response to the sanctions imposed on his country by Europeans in the face of rigged elections and a brutal repression. Domestic differences.
“This part of the border between Poland and Belarus is not a question of migration, but part of Lukashenko’s aggression towards Poland, Lithuania and Latvia aimed at destabilizing the European Union,” said Elva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs. An interview over the summer.
The crisis began in late August, when growing groups of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, began gathering on the borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, where Belarus shepherded. The movement is now so large that at least 4,000 or more men, women and children are trapped between Belarus and its neighbors in the freezing cold, without proper shelter or toilets.
While Poland and Lithuania have declared a state of emergency and strengthened their borders, Belarusian forces have in some cases helped displace migrants. The border areas are closed to journalists and aid workers, but disturbing videos and pictures of migrants facing barbed wire are often distributed by Belarus itself.
On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Moss called on Shri. He called Lukashenko’s tactics a “game of cynical power” and said blackmail should not be allowed to succeed. In Washington, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with President Biden and said that what was happening on the Belarusian border was “a hybrid attack, not a migration crisis.”
Poland’s support is particularly shocking as the European Union is embroiled in a major conflict with the right-wing Polish government over the dominance of European law over Polish law and restrictions on the independence of the judiciary. In that struggle, Warsaw is blocking billions of dollars in funding aimed at helping the Brussels coronavirus recover financially from the epidemic.
Yet as a sign of how seriously Brussels takes the current standoff with Belarus, European Council President Charles Michel visited Warsaw on Wednesday to meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateuz Moraviki to show solidarity – and perhaps, some border funding. .
“Poland, which is facing a serious crisis, must experience the unity and solidarity of the whole European Union,” Mitchell said. “It’s a hybrid attack, a brutal attack, a violent attack and a shameful attack,” he continued. “And against such a backdrop, the only response is to act decisively, in unison, in line with our core values.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on Russian President Vladimir V. Putin called, urging Belarus to stop “inhumane and unacceptable” actions on the Polish border, a spokesman said.
Moscow supports Mr. Lukashenko with money and staff. Surprisingly, the Kremlin said Mr Putin had told Mr Merkel that he could not and that the EU should deal directly with Mr Lukashenko. Brussels refused to do exactly that.
But Brussels’ position is fragile, and the European Union faces a three-pronged approach. They must show solidarity in defending the borders of the bloc, sympathize with the humanitarian crisis that has arisen there, and be determined to defend the rule of European law.
Europeans cannot ignore the sight of innocent children, women and men, even if they are trapped in a situation of freezing, between the Polish border guards and the army and the barbed wire and the Belarusian army. Soldiers will not prevent them from returning to the Belarussian capital, Minsk, where many are arriving before crossing the border, but are actively helping them cross the Polish border.
At least 10 people have already died; Other estimates are high, but Poland has banned journalists and NGOs from crossing the border.
In response, Brussels is considering a fifth round, probably early Monday, aimed at Belarusian officials and airlines flying migrants from the Middle East to Minsk. But some believe the new sanctions will move Mr Lukashenko more than his predecessors, especially since his efforts are in response to already imposed sanctions.
“This is a very serious crisis not only for Poland but also for the European Union,” said Piotr Buras, a Warsaw-based fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. “This is a security crisis, which could get worse if Polish and Belarusian guards start firing, and this is a very serious humanitarian crisis, because Europe cannot accept hungry and frozen people on the border.”
Given the nature of the crisis, Mr Buras said Brussels should separate it from the conflict over the rule of law: “Anything we can think of about Poland’s legal crisis, the EU must act in its own interest.”
But the Polish government, which does not have a clear majority in parliament, is itself politically entrenched, Mr Buras said. “The problem is not that EU law does not want to help Poland,” he added. “On the contrary, it is very difficult for the Polish government to accept aid from the EU, which is fighting on the other side. And the government wants to present itself as the sole savior and protector of the Polish people. ”
The European Union has offered Poland assistance to its own border guards, known as the Frontex, which has expanded significantly since the crisis of 2015 and is located in Warsaw, said Camino Mortera-Martinez, Brussels-based Fellow of the Center for European Reform. And Brussels also has asylum support staff members who can help immigrants check their eligibility for asylum.
But Poland has rejected both offers and insisted on keeping the border sealed. One of the reasons is the lack of willingness to fight Brussels and accept help. Warsaw also does not want to oversee its actions, which could have provided Frontex, said Luigi Scazzieri, a research colleague in London who is also at the European Reform Center.
Warsaw or Brussels also wants a screening process that would act as a “pull factor” to give Mr Lukashenko and more migrants hope to enter Europe in this way.
“The concern on the part of the government, and that’s why they are so strong, is that if there is a process of letting people in, it will create a story that this is a place where people from Iraq and Syria can be processed. In Europe, and the number will now be 30,000, not 4,000, “said Mitchell Baranowski, director of the Warsaw office of the German Martial Fund.
So policymakers are in real trouble right now, Mr. Scazari said. In the long run, he suggested that restrictions on airlines would reduce the number of migrants, and that if borders were closed and strengthened, fewer people would be able to travel.
And at some point, he said, Mr. Lukashenko “will understand that a lot of immigrants in Belarus will create domestic problems.”
Monica Pronzuk Contributed to the report in Brussels and Anton Trinowski From Moscow.
