Unmukt Chand becomes 1st Indian male cricketer in Big Bash League history top-order batter represented 3 IPL franchises Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals

Unmukt Chand has signed up with Melbourne Renegades for the Big Bash League 11. With this he became the first Indian male player to be a part of the Big Bash League (BBL). Unmukt Chand started his career as a top order batsman.

Under the leadership of Unmukt Chand, the Indian team won the U19 World Cup in 2012. He has also represented three teams Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Born on 26 March 1993 in New Delhi, Unmukt Chand lives in America. He recently won the minor league cricket title with the Silicon Valley Strikers. He is due to come to Australia later this month. He is available for the entire season of BBL-11.

Unmukt Chand is very happy to sign with the BBL franchise. ‘The West Australian’ quoted him as saying, ‘I am very excited. It’s great to be part of the Melbourne Renegades family. I have always followed Big Bash. This is a great opportunity for me to play some good cricket.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to Melbourne,” he said. I have always enjoyed playing in Australia. I haven’t been to Melbourne before… I know there are a lot of Indians in Melbourne, so it’s going to be good. I hope that a large number of spectators will be present in the stadium during the match.

Unmukt Chand said, ‘I always wanted to play in this kind of league. It’s great that I now have the opportunity to represent the Renegades at the Big Bash, so it’s a huge opportunity for me. I am really looking forward to contribute as much on the field as I can. I will give it my best.’

Melbourne Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten said: “It is great to have Unmukt in the team. We look forward to seeing what he can do for a Renegades. He has created history as the first Indian player in BBL. This is exciting for our club, our fans and the competition.

Big Bash League 2021 is to start from 5th December. If the news is to be believed, Melbourne Renegades may sign another deal with another foreign player. Melbourne Renegades will begin their campaign in the Big Bash League 2021 with a match against Adelaide Strikers on December 7.