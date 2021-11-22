Unmukt Chand Simran Khosla Married Wife Of Former Under 19 World Cup Winner is Nutritionist And Fitness Coach See All Photos of her Workout and exercise

Unmukt Chand, who was India’s Under-19 world champion captain in 2012, is married to fitness and nutrition coach Simran Khosla. Both took seven rounds on 21 November 2021. The cricketer’s wife is often in the news for her fitness on social media.

About 72.5 thousand people follow Simran Khosla on Instagram. Her pictures are no less than an actress. He has also shared pictures related to the wedding with the former India cricketer on his Instagram page. In these pictures, Unmukt Chand and Simran are seen in the couple of bride and groom.

Simran’s Instagram account is named ‘Buttlikeanapricot’. This name is actually of his nutrition company, of which he himself is both the founder and owner. She is often seen working out. Many workout videos are also available on his profile.

She is a coach, so often Simran also gives tips related to exercise and diet. His profession is written fitness and sports nutritionist on his Instagram bio.

Apart from this, she is a lifestyle coach and has also participated in marathons. In 2019, he has also received the International Award, which is mentioned on his bio.

It is worth noting that Unmukt Chand had recently decided to retire from Indian cricket and play for America. After this he also signed a contract for BBL (Big Bash League) team Melbourne Renegades. He is the first Indian player to play in this T20 league of Australia.

Apart from this, Unmukt has also been seen playing for Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. In IPL, he has 300 runs in 20 innings of 21 matches.

His highest score is 58 runs and this was the only half-century he scored. His average in IPL was only 15 and strike rate of 100.