Unrest over vaccine mandates and economic inequality rocks Guadeloupe.

Violent protests over vaccine orders have rocked France’s foreign division of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean over the past week, sparking outrage over long-running social and economic frustrations over mainland inequality and the French government’s disregard.

Guadeloupe, an archipelago, is one of the many French foreign territories that has been hit hard by the epidemic in recent months, and where France’s vaccination campaign has been most suspected and resisted.

The unrest has been particularly volatile due to a mix of old grievances and new mistrust of the Covid-19 rules.

Protests that began peacefully with roadblocks and dams in front of the main hospital in Point-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe’s largest city, became more violent over the weekend as protesters burned cars, looted businesses and clashed with riot police. Tear gas