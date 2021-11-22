Unrest over vaccine mandates and economic inequality rocks Guadeloupe.
Violent protests over vaccine orders have rocked France’s foreign division of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean over the past week, sparking outrage over long-running social and economic frustrations over mainland inequality and the French government’s disregard.
Guadeloupe, an archipelago, is one of the many French foreign territories that has been hit hard by the epidemic in recent months, and where France’s vaccination campaign has been most suspected and resisted.
The unrest has been particularly volatile due to a mix of old grievances and new mistrust of the Covid-19 rules.
Protests that began peacefully with roadblocks and dams in front of the main hospital in Point-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe’s largest city, became more violent over the weekend as protesters burned cars, looted businesses and clashed with riot police. Tear gas
More than 30 people have been arrested on charges of violence or robbery, and local authorities have imposed a night curfew. The central government also announced over the weekend that it was sending more than 200 police.
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for peace and order, and the remains of burned cars closed roads and schools.
“Our priority is to prove that vaccination is the best protection,” Mr Macron told reporters during a visit to his hometown of Amiens in northern France. “And don’t get me wrong by going through some of these situations with false, misinformation and manipulation.”
“The historical tensions we know of are very explosive, linked to the local context,” he said. Macron agreed, accusing some government critics of “using this context and these concerns” to aggravate the situation. .
More than 40 per cent of the adult population in Guadeloupe has been fully vaccinated, but according to official figures, the figure is almost 90 per cent for the whole of France, including foreign territories.
The unrest began last week with a strike by local unions protesting France’s vaccination order for health workers. The unions say they are angry that the central government imposed them with little consultation and that non-vaccinated health professionals in particular have been suspended without pay.
“This is an unheard of level of violence against them and their families,” Jean-Marie Nomartin, general secretary of Confederation General du Travel de la Guadeloupe, one of the protesting organizations, said in a statement last week.
Protesters have also denied France a health pass, which is required to gain access to restaurants, museums and other public places, and can only be obtained through full vaccination, proof of covid recovery or a recent negative test – for which they will now have to pay. Pockets for those who have not been vaccinated and do not have a prescription.
Like other foreign territories, such as Reunion or French Guiana, inherited from the French colonial empire, Guadeloupe has long been ignored by policymakers in Paris, with decades of stagnant unemployment, high living costs and inefficient public facilities, leading to growing opposition. The past.
Doubts about public health policies are particularly high in the French Caribbean, where the government has authorized the use of a highly toxic pesticide called chlorhexidine in banana orchards for decades, despite repeated health warnings.
“People are scared, they can’t believe it,” Point-a-Pitre Mayor Harry Durimel told FranceInfo on Monday. To inject the product into their body.
On the nearby island of Martinique, unions called a general strike on Monday to protest similar concerns.
