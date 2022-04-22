UNS vs SRI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates For Match 6 of Jamaica T10 2022



Alwyn Williams will be one of the players to watch out for in this fixture.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.

Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.

Preview:

The United Stars and Surrey Risers will be up against each other in Match 6 of Jamaica T10 2022. The United Stars lost their opening game of the tournament by failing to chase down the target of 101 runs. In the batting department, Alwyn Williams and Anthony Walters provided hefty contributions, while Shields, Sewell, and Williams picked two wickets each.

On the other hand, Surrey Risers posted 98 and won by 2 runs (D/L method). The team’s key performers with the bat were Chadwick Walton and Ricardo Macintosh. In the bowling unit, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thoms picked one wicket each.

Match Details:

United Stars vs Surrey Risers, Match 6

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, Kingston

Date & Time: 22nd April at 12:00 AM IST and Local Time 2:30 PM

Live Streaming: FanCode

UNS vs SRI, Match 6 Pitch Report:

The pitch at this venue has been assisting the batters so far in the tournament, and is expected to depict the same behaviour in this fixture as well. The totals of around 100 will be a par score on this venue.

Injury News:

(will be added when there is an update)

UNS vs SRI, Match 6 Probable Playing XIs:

United Stars

John Campbell (c), Sykiane Wilson, Alwyn Williams, Damani Sewell, Anthony Walters (Wk), Amoi Campbell, Tyrone Daley, Shaquille Greenwood, Micheal Thompson, Ojay Shields, Dwayne Hamilton

Surrey Risers

Chadwick Walton (c), Lloyd Gould, Ricardo McIntosh (Wk), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Kashaine Roberts, Dennis Bulli, Warren Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Gordon Bryan

Top Picks for UNS vs SRI Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – United Stars

Alwyn Williams is one of the finest young talents in Jamaica. In the first fixture, he started off with the contribution of 40 runs and two wickets.

Anthony Walters has a fine experience in the white-ball cricket, and scored 32 off 20 balls in the first fixture.

Top Picks- Surrey Risers

One of the cleanest strikers of the ball, Chadwick Walton scored 23 off 16 balls in the first league game of the team.

Sheldon Cottrell has 152 wickets in 123 T20 matches. He bowled one over and took a single wicket by giving away three runs.

UNS vs SRI Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for UNS vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Ricardo Macintosh, Chadwick Walton (vc), Anthony Walters, D Gayle, John Campbell, Amoi Campbell, D Hamilton, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Damani Sewell, Alwyn Williams (c)

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for UNS vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Ricardo Macintosh, Chadwick Walton, Anthony Walters (c), Sadique Henry, John Campbell, Amoi Campbell, Warren Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell (vc), Oshane Thomas, D Sewell, Alwyn Williams

Today’s UNS vs SRI Probable Winners:

SRI is expected to secure a victory in this fixture.