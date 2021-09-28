Unseen no more: Remedios Varo, Spanish painter of magic, mysticism and science

Varo, by then well into his 40s, had made his breakthrough in 1955 with a group exhibition that featured paintings dealing with the subconscious, the mystical and the spiritual; In many, the hero resembled Varo.

Arkak stated in an interview that he was interested in tarot, astrology and alchemy, which he balanced with a lifelong love of science, particularly geology. Varro’s work combined these interests.

“She was trying to find the difference between the mysterious and the scientific,” Arch said.

In Varo’s painting “Harmony” (1956), a person (it can be a man or a woman) sits at a desk in a cavernous room, drawing objects such as crystals, plants, geometric figures and paper scraps of mathematical formulas. Threads on a music staff. Which looks like an abacus or a loom. Musk-like figures seem to emerge from the walls. The man, Varo wrote in a note addressed to his family, “is trying to find that invisible thread that unites all things.”

By this time she was living with Walter Gruen, the exiled Austrian owner of a popular classical music record shop. He believed in Varro’s talent and encouraged him to devote himself to painting wholeheartedly.

Varo’s first major solo exhibition was in Mexico City in 1956. It was a hit among critics and collectors, as well as the famous Mexican muralist Diego Rivera, who was quoted as saying that Varo was “one of the most important female artists in the world.” Her second solo show in 1962 was also a success. Stayed.

Varo died of a heart attack on October 8, 1963. She was 54 years old. Gruen became a tireless champion of his work and legacy, and a 1971 posthumous retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in Mexico drew crowds.

The value of Varo’s work has increased in recent years, in no small part due to its rarity, quality and captivating imagery.

“It has a magical effect,” Norris said. “His work has a sparkle and a light, as you see in a great Renaissance painting.”