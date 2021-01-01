Unseen pictures of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul: Viral photos of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul: Unseen pictures of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are going viral.

The alleged case of Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul is often discussed. In addition, the two have been seen together several times and keep commenting on each other’s posts on social media. Now an unseen picture of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul is going viral.

Anushka Ranjan, the best friend of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session for her fans on her Instagram account, where she answered questions from fans. Meanwhile, his fans asked who is your favorite cricketer? On this, Anushka Ranjan shared an unseen photo. It had a circle on KL Rahul’s face. Athiya Shetty is also seen.



Anushka Ranjan’s Insta Story

Athiya Shetty recently shared some snapshots of KL Rahul on the story of her Instagram account. In it, Athiya Shetty has lauded KL Rahul’s performance in last night’s match. He has also created a heart emoji tagging a cricketer.

Athiya’s Insta Story

Recently, actress Anushka Sharma shared some photos of England on social media. In this, the cricketers were enjoying with their partners. In these pictures, Anushka Sharma was seen with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul also appeared in the pictures. On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film ‘Motichur Chaknachur’. In this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was with him in the film.

