Unseen pictures of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul: Viral photos of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul: Unseen pictures of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are going viral.

Athiya Shetty recently shared some snapshots of KL Rahul on the story of her Instagram account. In it, Athiya Shetty has lauded KL Rahul’s performance in last night’s match. He has also created a heart emoji tagging a cricketer.
Recently, actress Anushka Sharma shared some photos of England on social media. In this, the cricketers were enjoying with their partners. In these pictures, Anushka Sharma was seen with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul also appeared in the pictures. On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film ‘Motichur Chaknachur’. In this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was with him in the film.
