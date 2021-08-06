Unvaccinated Adults Who Had Virus Face Risk of Reinfection, C.D.C. Says

People who have been infected with the coronavirus but do not get a vaccine may be more than twice as likely to be re-infected as those who have tested positive and have boosted their natural immunity with a vaccine, according to a small study who assessed the likelihood of re-infection.

The study, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, looked at the risk of re-infection in May and June among hundreds of Kentucky residents who tested positive for the virus in 2020.

Those who were not vaccinated this year faced a 2.34 higher risk of re-infection than those who were vaccinated. Released on Friday, the study suggests that for those who had overcome an infection, the addition of a vaccine offered better protection than the natural immunity generated by their initial fight with the virus alone.

Even though the study only looked at a small number of people in Kentucky, it would appear to counter the argument of one of its original U.S. senators, Rand Paul, who has repeatedly claimed that vaccination was not necessary for people like him who had the virus. and developed immunity.