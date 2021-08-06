Unvaccinated Americans explain their decisions.

With the Delta variant of the coronavirus raging across the United States, attention has turned to the millions of people in the country who have chosen not to accept a Covid vaccine.

But why not get vaccinated at this stage of the pandemic? The New York Times podcast The Daily heard from some of the 90 million Americans estimated to be eligible for inoculation but who have decided not to.

Don, a 38-year-old single dad from Pittsburgh, doesn’t want to be put in the “mad anti-tax crowd” and dismisses conspiracy theories about Bill Gates and Democratic malevolence. His reasoning for not getting the vaccine: “I’m just not one of the first to actually adopt anything. “

Still, Lyndsey, a woman from Florida, expressed regret. Her family had decided not to have her grandmother vaccinated – and she died of the coronavirus.