Unvaccinated government employees cannot come to office: Delhi has made vaccination mandatory for government employees to be present in the office See other states’ vaccination rules

Delhi government officials have asked those who have not taken a dose of corona vaccine by October 15 not to come to the office from October 16. He will be considered on leave until the first dose of the vaccine is received. The government had to take this tough decision because some employees do not get the vaccine even though it is now readily available. Such a rule is not unique to Delhi. Let’s see what the situation is like in other states.Before Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Nagaland and the Union Territory of Chandigarh have made it a rule to vaccinate government employees. In these states, government employees can only come to office if they have received at least one dose of the corona vaccine.

Bihar and Himachal Pradesh claim that all their government employees have received the vaccine, so there is no need for such an order. At the same time, the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have claimed that more than 90% of their employees have received the vaccine.

In September, the then Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had issued a stern order similar to that of the Delhi government. The captain had announced that all employees who did not receive the corona vaccine after September 15 would be sent on compulsory leave. However, no such order was issued after the captain’s resignation on September 18.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an order issued on Friday that those Delhi government employees who did not take the vaccine dose for prevention would not be allowed to enter the office from October 16. Corona. The order said that all Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, who have not been vaccinated, will be considered “on leave” until they receive at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Employees who have not received the first dose of the vaccine by October 15 will not be allowed to visit their office / healthcare institution / educational institution from October 16 until they receive the first dose of the vaccine,” it said. ‘

As per the order, the heads of the concerned departments will verify the employees who have been vaccinated through the Health Bridge app or vaccination certificate. The order, issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Deo, said the Center could “consider issuing similar guidelines with regard to employees working in Delhi”.