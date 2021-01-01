UP 112 felicitates 75 people who help others 11 Latest News and Updates: UP 112 felicitates 75 people who help others
On the 75th Independence Day of the country, UP 112 has honored 75 conscious citizens of the state. Testimonial and model of 112 police response vehicle has been given by Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Uttar Pradesh Ashok Kumar Singh. On Sunday, the men were honored by police officers in their district.
