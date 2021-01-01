Trending

UP 112 felicitates 75 people who help others 11 Latest News and Updates: UP 112 felicitates 75 people who help others

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
UP 112 felicitates 75 people who help others 11 Latest News and Updates: UP 112 felicitates 75 people who help others
Written by admin
UP 112 felicitates 75 people who help others 11 Latest News and Updates: UP 112 felicitates 75 people who help others

UP 112 felicitates 75 people who help others 11 Latest News and Updates: UP 112 felicitates 75 people who help others

On the 75th Independence Day of the country, UP 112 has honored 75 conscious citizens of the state. Testimonial and model of 112 police response vehicle has been given by Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Uttar Pradesh Ashok Kumar Singh. On Sunday, the men were honored by police officers in their district.

#felicitates #people #Latest #News #Updates #felicitates #people

READ Also  Government said- only 9 Ancestral Properties Restored to Hindus In J&K Since August 2019 - 370

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment