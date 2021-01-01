UP: 4 district chiefs of SP announce instructions to form new district executive team in 15 days

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, all political parties, including the BJP and BSP, are busy forming their new teams in various districts of the state. As a result, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced the district presidents of 4 districts of UP. In addition, the nominated district heads in these districts have been directed to set up executive committees within 15 days.

Announcement of 4 District Heads including Agra, Moradabad

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav announced the district heads of four districts in UP. According to the released list, Madhusudan Sharma is from Agra, Dharampal from Moradabad, Sarvajeet Shravasti and Anand Swaroop from Gonda.

Instructions to establish a new executive within 15 days

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav has given special instructions while announcing the district presidents of Agra, Moradabad, Shravasti and Gonda. Instructing the new district heads, they have set up new district executives of their respective districts and asked them to send them to the state office within the next 15 days. He said that the district executive committee will be formed in consultation with MPs, former MPs, MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders of the district.