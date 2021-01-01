UP: 4 district chiefs of SP announce instructions to form new district executive team in 15 days
Announcement of 4 District Heads including Agra, Moradabad
On Thursday, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav announced the district heads of four districts in UP. According to the released list, Madhusudan Sharma is from Agra, Dharampal from Moradabad, Sarvajeet Shravasti and Anand Swaroop from Gonda.
Instructions to establish a new executive within 15 days
SP national president Akhilesh Yadav has given special instructions while announcing the district presidents of Agra, Moradabad, Shravasti and Gonda. Instructing the new district heads, they have set up new district executives of their respective districts and asked them to send them to the state office within the next 15 days. He said that the district executive committee will be formed in consultation with MPs, former MPs, MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders of the district.
