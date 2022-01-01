UP: Akhilesh not happy with officers joining BJP after retirement, said – I will complain to EC

Akhilesh Yadav has questioned former Kanpur Commissioner Aseem Arun joining BJP. He said that he would complain about it.

Earlier than the UP elections, the method of officers joining the BJP after retirement is happening. Now SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has expressed his displeasure about this and has said that he will complain to the Election Fee concerning this.

On Sunday, former Kanpur Commissioner Aseem Arun joined the BJP. Aseem Arun also can contest elections, about which Akhilesh Yadav has now made an enormous demand. Samajwadi Social gathering chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said he would request the Election Fee of India to take away all officers who’ve labored with former police officer Aseem Arun for the final 5 years, lest they seem within the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Meeting. affect elections.

Addressing a press convention in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said- “We will ask the Election Fee to take away all of the officers who labored with Asim Arun within the final 5 years or else they will affect the elections”.

Akhilesh asserted his declare that if these individuals had been not faraway from their posts, they’d proceed to work as BJP employees below the guise of officers. The SP chief said that Arun joining the saffron occasion is an instance earlier than the fee. He said- “There may be now an instance earlier than the Election Fee as to how a lot relation an officer can have with any occasion. He was a member of the BJP, the 2 will need to have held talks, additionally determined to give ticket and but he was made the commissioner.”

The SP chief additional said that we will urge the Election Fee to provoke an inquiry into the matter in opposition to all such officers and take motion in opposition to them. Akhilesh said- “If the Election Fee does not take motion in opposition to him, then questions will be raised on him and we will consider that the fee is not working impartially.”

Allow us to inform that on Sunday, former IPS officer Aseem Arun has joined the BJP. He joined the BJP within the presence of State President Swatantra Dev Singh and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.