UP: Amit Shah’s roadshow in Bareilly amidst the threat of Omicron, people expressed surprise on social media saying these things

All over the country, caution is being taken regarding the new variant of the corona virus, Omicron. Various restrictions are being imposed in all the states of the country to prevent the infection of Omicron. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Bareilly on Friday, for which various reactions are coming on social media.

Responding to Amit Shah’s roadshow, a user (@BabanPpc) wrote, “Omicron danger ka kya? Isn’t he the home minister?” (@Sam__FCB) said, “Rallies and road shows in this difficult time, even if the High Court has asked not to do it.” (@DalngShiva) also reacted to this saying, “This is how India is fighting against Omicron.”

At the same time, a user named Nitin Aggarwal said, “All parties are not worried about the life and life of the public for their politics. These people are once again trying to take the country towards lockdown, if the common man dies of hunger then he will die. While a user named (@indicheguevara) taunted, “I heard the Omicron virus gets crushed in crowded places..is it true?”

Omicron cases are increasing continuously in the country, Maharashtra and the country’s capital Delhi are facing the most havoc of this virus. Amid the threat of Omicron, winter vacation holidays have been declared for primary, middle and junior high schools in Uttar Pradesh as well.

Amit Shah did a road show in Bareilly

Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow started from Qutubkhana on Friday. During this, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MP Santosh Gangwar, Kent MLA Rajesh Agarwal were present on the chariot along with Amit Shah. At the same time, SP’s Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade’s state secretary Ejaz Ahmed was going to protest by showing a black flag to Amit Shah. But before that the police arrested Ejaz Ahmed from near Phoenix Mall.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had reached Ayodhya, where he offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple. During the Ayodhya tour, Amit Shah also planted saplings in the Ramjanmabhoomi complex.