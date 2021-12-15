up and 5 states assembly election 2022 live and latest news updates

UP Assembly Election Live Updates: The eyes of the whole country are on the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Assembly elections are to be held here early next year itself. However, it is not yet clear when the dates will be announced. According to officials, a full bench meeting of the Election Commission is going to be held in Lucknow around Christmas. It is expected that the election dates will be announced in the first or second week of January.

In the meeting of the Meerut Commissionerate office, the officials of the Election Commission said that soon the meeting of the Election Commission is going to be held in Lucknow. Important decisions will be taken in this. After the announcement of the dates, the model code of conduct will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh.

Will farmer leaders contest elections in UP?

Till now the farmer leaders have not said any such thing to show that they can go to the polls. ABP C Voter also conducted a survey about who will suffer if the farmer leader contests the election. In this survey, people were asked that who will benefit if farmer leaders enter the electoral fray? 55 percent people took the name of BJP and 45 percent of the opposition.