UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 in these districts, know here who can apply, selection will be done on this basis

In the Department of Child Development Services and Nutrition, Government of Uttar Pradesh, applications have been sought for the posts of Anganwadi Workers and Assistants (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021) for various districts. Candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply by visiting the official website of BKSEPV, balvikasup.gov.in. We are giving you complete information here that in which district till when the application can be made. Earlier also applications were invited for Anganwadi recruitment, but due to delay in some districts this process could not be completed.

Earlier, under UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Moradabad, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Rampur, Shamli, Bijnor, Ballia, Barabanki, Hapur, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Sambalpur, Mahoba, Gonda, Banaras, Applications were invited from women for recruitment to the vacant posts of Anganwadi centers in cities like Jaunpur, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Sitapur, Sonbhadra, Sultanpur, Kanauj, Badayu, Sitapur, Mirzapur and Rae Bareli.

Who can apply till when in the district: In Bulandshahr till September 7, Jalaun till September 10, Amroha till September 6, Mainpuri till September 7, Deoria till September 8, Bareilly till September 3, Aligarh till September 4, Auraiya till September 8, Bhadohi till September 5 Applications can be made till September, Hardoi till 3rd September, Etah till 6th September.

Uttar Pradesh Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 is to apply online for recruitment to the posts of Anganwadi Workers, Helpers, Mini Anganwadi Workers. The application for the post of Anganwadi Sevika and Mini Anganwadi Sevika should be high school pass (10th pass). At the same time, the eligibility for Anganwadi assistant has been kept 5th pass. The age limit for all the posts is 21 to 45 years. The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of merit list.

