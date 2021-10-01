UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Bumper Recruitment for 50 Thousand Posts, You Can Still Apply, Government Jobs Will Be Available Without Examination

Highlights Uttar Pradesh Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Anganwadi assistants and workers will be recruited for more than 50,000 posts

There is still an opportunity to apply

5th and 10th pass can get a government job

UP Anganwadi Bharti 2021 Online Form: UP Anganwadi Helper and Staff Vacancies 2021: How to apply for UP Anganwadi Bharti? In Uttar Pradesh, more than 50,000 Anganwadi assistants and workers will be recruited. Candidates who have completed the minimum qualification have the best chance of getting a government job in Uttar Pradesh (UP government job). There is no application fee, no exam or interview. All you have to do is fill out an application and you will be offered a job directly according to your quality.



What positions are being filled

Anganwadi worker

Mini Anganwadi worker

Anganwadi helper

UP Anganwadi Eligibility

For Anganwadi Sevike – Tenth / High School pass from a recognized board.

For Anganwadi Assistant – 5th pass from a recognized board.

Age limit – Minimum 21 and maximum 45 years for new candidates. Minimum 21 and maximum 50 years for former Anganwadi helper or Anganwadi worker.

UP Anganwadi Selection Process: How will the selection be done?

No examination or interview will be conducted for these vacancies. A merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the verification of documents and eligibility test (5th and 10th) in the application and the most eligible candidates will be selected.

UP Anganwadi Application: Where and how to apply

The application process for Uttar Pradesh Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 is starting from 17th May 2021. The deadline to apply for many districts has passed. But applications for Hamirpur can be filled till 17th August 2021 and Sant Kabir Nagar till 31st August 2021. You have to visit balvikasup.gov.in first and fill up the online application. Then take a print of the torn form and send it to the District Program Officer by registered post along with all the required documents. Remember that your application must reach the office before the deadline.

Here is the link between UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 notification and application

UP Anganwadi Recruitment Hamirpur Notification 2021

UP Anganwadi Recruitment Sant Kabir Nagar Notification 2021

UP Anganwadi Recruitment Online Application 2021

UP Anganwadi Bharti Notification 2021

