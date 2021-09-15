UP Anganwari Salary 2021: Now they will get upto 7000 per month, know here how

UP Anganwari Salary: There is good news for those working in Anganwadi. The government has increased the honorarium given to them. This increase has been made up to Rs 1500 per month. Rs 1500 per month will be given to Anganwadi workers, Rs 1250 per month to Mini Anganwadi workers and Rs 750 per month to Anganwadi helpers. In this way, the honorarium of Anganwadis will now be Rs 7000, that of Mini Anganwadis will be Rs 5500 and that of Anganwadi helpers will be Rs 4000 per month. In this regard, Principal Secretary, Child Development and Nutrition Department V Hekali Jhimomi has issued an order.

The decision to give incentive amount to Anganwadi workers on the basis of performance was taken in 2019 but it could not be implemented at that time. The department hopes that by linking performance with incentives, everyone will try to do better work in their areas and it will help in eradicating malnutrition from the state.

In this way incentive amount will be given

In UP, the state government had announced to increase the honorarium in the supplementary budget. In supplementary nutrition to all the registered beneficiaries, every month, an incentive amount of Rs 500-500 will be given to Anganwadi and mini Anganwadi workers and Rs 400 per month to helpers.

Apart from this, one thousand rupees will be given to Anganwadi workers, Rs 750 to mini Anganwadi workers and Rs 350 to helpers on completion of 100 percent feeding work of all areas on nutrition tracker for all registered beneficiaries every month. If both the standards are met, Rs 1500 will be given to Anganwadi workers, Rs 1250 to mini Anganwadi workers and Rs 750 to helpers along with honorarium.

