UP: Announcement of SP Mahila Sabha office bearers, Juhi Singh becomes National President

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, all political parties, including the BJP and the BSP, are working to strengthen their organizational structure. In such a situation, the National President and National Vice President were announced by the Samajwadi Party on Monday. In addition, the SP national president has also instructed to set up a national executive of the women’s wing as soon as possible.

Juhi Singh became the national president and Vandana Yadav became the vice president

Juhi Singh, who has often sided with the Samajwadi Party in front of the media, has been made the national president of the SP’s Mahila Sabha. In addition to announcing the National Chairperson of the Mahila Sabha on behalf of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, an appointment has also been made for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Sabha. Vandana Yadav, a resident of Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, has been appointed as the Vice-Chairperson of the Mahila Sabha.

Instructions for establishing National Executive of Mahila Sabha

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has announced the national president and national vice-president of the Samajwadi Mahila Sabha and instructed the formation of an executive committee. He said that the National Executive Party of Samajwadi Mahila Sabha should be formed as soon as possible and submitted for its approval.