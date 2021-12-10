UP: Another setback to BJP MLA jailed in fake marksheet case, membership of Khabbu Tiwari’s assembly canceled

After the cancellation of Khabbu Tiwari’s membership, 8 assembly seats in UP have become vacant. Apart from Gosaiganj, the other seven seats are Swar, Auraiya, Lucknow (West), Nawabganj, Salon, Charthwal and Didarganj.

Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari, BJP MLA from Ayodhya’s Gosaiganj seat, has received a setback from a special court ahead of the assembly elections to be held in UP next year. Let us inform that after being convicted in a case of fake marksheets, Khabbu Tiwari was disqualified from the membership of the UP Legislative Assembly. The notification related to this has been issued by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat on Thursday.

What was the matter: Let us inform that on 18 October 2021, the MP-MLA court had sentenced Tiwari to 5 years in the fake marksheet case. He was accused of using fake marksheets to get admission in the college. This case is from 1992. Yaduvansh Ram Tripathi, the then principal of Saket College, had filed a case against Khabbu Tiwari and former student union president and SP leader Phoolchand Yadav and Chanakya Parishad national president Kripa Nidhan Tiwari for taking admission on the basis of fake marksheets.

Yaduvansh Ram Tripathi had alleged that Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari enrolled in BSc third year in 1990 even after failing in BSc second year. A case was registered against the accused under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC at Ramjanmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya.

Total 8 seats vacant: After the cancellation of Khabbu Tiwari’s membership, 8 assembly seats in UP have become vacant. Apart from Gosaiganj, the other seven seats are Swar, Auraiya, Lucknow (West), Nawabganj, Salon, Charthwal and Didarganj. Of these, 6 seats fell vacant after the death of the MLAs. The Swar seat fell vacant in December 2009, when Abdullah Azam, the son of SP veteran Azam Khan, was disqualified from the assembly.

Apart from this, the assembly membership of BJP’s Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Ashok Chandel have also been sacked. Significantly, in the 2017 assembly elections, Khabbu Tiwari defeated his nearest rival, Abhay Singh of Samajwari Party, by a margin of nearly 12,000 votes.