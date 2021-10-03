UP Assembly Election 2022: After BSP, BJP, AAP, now Brahmins are engaged in cultivating organized Chanakya Vichar Sammelan

The BSP, BJP and SP are eyeing the state’s Brahmin vote bank for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, after the SP and BSP started new conventions with the BJP to attract Brahmins, now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also started a big convention related to Brahmins.

A Chanakya Vichar Sammelan was organized by you at Gandhi Bhavan in Lucknow on Sunday. Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was the chief guest, attacked the state government, raising several issues of Uttar Pradesh.



‘Government in Uttar Pradesh is based on revenge’

Sanjay Singh, who was present at the event, which was organized under the leadership of Harishankar Pandey, state president of Prabuddha Cell, strongly attacked the Yogi government by raising issues related to Brahmins in UP. He said that unfortunately today the government is running on the basis of revenge in UP. In this government, Khushi Dubey, Rekha Agnihotri, Shanti Dubey, Kshma Dubey are languishing in jail with a child. In the Bikaru case, he was charged under several sections out of revenge.

‘AAP government formed in UP will be a government of 24 crore people, not of caste or religion’

Sanjay Singh said that if your government is formed in UP, it will be a government of 24 crore people, not of any caste-religion. “We have no caste-religion vote bank, but our vote bank is for 24 crore people in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The Yogi government targeted crimes related to certain castes in Uttar Pradesh

Sanjay Singh also lashed out at the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh for the increased crimes against a particular caste. Meanwhile, he raised issues of revenge, jailing four women for a year in a bizarre case, fake encounter of Prabhat Mishra, murder of crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi and three-time popular MLA Nripendra Mishra.