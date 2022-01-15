UP Assembly Election: BJP releases first list of candidates, Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur city, KP Maurya will contest from Sirathu

UP Assembly Election: BJP releases first list of candidates, Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur metropolis, KP Maurya will contest from Sirathu

Bharatiya Janata Social gathering has launched its first list of candidates. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur metropolis meeting seat. From Mathura seat, BJP has given ticket to Shrikant Sharma, Vitality Minister within the current authorities. Alternatively, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu seat of Prayagraj. BJP has simply introduced candidates on the meeting seats within the first and second phases.

Releasing the list, Dharmendra Pradhan stated, the names of 107 candidates have been introduced. 63 sitting MLAs have been given tickets once more. 21 new candidates have been fielded, by which youth, ladies and other people doing good work within the society have been included.

Additionally Learn UP elections: BSP supremo Mayawati launched the first list of candidates on her birthday, see who received the ticket from the place

Tickets to all three former MLAs in Gautam Budh Nagar

BJP’s firebrand chief Sangeet Som will contest from Sardhana seat. Alternatively, speaking about Gautam Budh Nagar, all of the three sitting MLAs have been given tickets from right here. Pankaj Singh has been fielded once more from Noida. Tejpal Singh Nagar from Dadri and Dhirendra Singh from Jewar will contest once more. Nandkishore Gurjar from Ghaziabad’s Loni seat, Sunil Sharma from Sahibabad have been given an opportunity once more.

Within the assembly of the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering, its approval has been given on the names of the next candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections-2022. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/0ZV4gxvNRl — BJP (@BJP4India) January 15, 2022

Akhilesh Yadav focused Yogi

Proper after the announcement of the BJP’s list, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav focused Yogi Adityanath by holding a press convention. He stated, earlier somebody used to say that Yogi will contest elections from Ayodhya. Will contest from Prayagraj, will contest from Mathura however BJP has despatched him again to his dwelling. He stated that this time the BJP will be cleared within the elections.

Allow us to inform that the meeting elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases. The first part of elections will be held on February 10 and the second part on February 14. The seventh and ultimate part of polling will be held on March 7. After this the outcomes will be declared on March 10.

The publish UP Assembly Election: BJP releases first list of candidates, Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur metropolis, KP Maurya to contest from Sirathu appeared first on Jansatta.



#Assembly #Election #BJP #releases #list #candidates #Yogi #Adityanath #contest #Gorakhpur #metropolis #Maurya #contest #Sirathu