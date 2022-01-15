UP Assembly Election Candidate List: BJP deducts tickets of 20% of MLAs, 107 names released; Yogi Aditya Nath from Gorakhpur

UP Assembly Election Candidate Listing: BJP deducts tickets of 20% of MLAs, 107 names launched; Yogi Aditya Nath from Gorakhpur

BJP on Saturday launched the record of names of 107 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections. BJP has not given tickets to round 20 per cent of the sitting MLAs this time. On this election, Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur metropolis, whereas Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu seat.

Releasing the record of BJP candidates, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan mentioned that the names of 107 candidates have been introduced. 83 sitting MLAs have been given tickets once more. 24 new candidates have been fielded, by which youth, girls and folks doing good work within the society have been included.

