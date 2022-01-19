UP Assembly Elections 2022 More challenge for BJP in second phase, mostly Muslim majority in 55 seats Party bid win here too party bid

UP Assembly Elections 2022 More challenge for BJP in second section, mostly Muslim majority in 55 seats Party bid win here too party bid

This time the SP has shaped an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Mahan Dal working in western UP, that are believed to have affect in the Jat, Shakya, Saini, Kushwaha, Maurya, Koiri fraternity.

There will likely be a complete of seven phases in the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections. The variety of seats in every section is nearly the identical, however the challenges are totally different. Each party has a distinct base. In such a scenario, the place in the West the BJP should work beneath a brand new technique after each section, whereas in the East, the opposition is more likely to face a troublesome challenge from the BJP. Becoming caste equations for all phases is a tough section for all events.

At current, the challenges for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the second section will likely be larger than in the primary, as a lot of the 55 seats polled in the second section have a Muslim majority and Muslim spiritual leaders of Barelvi (Bareilly) and Deoband (Saharanpur) through the elections. exercise additionally will increase.

Within the second section of elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh meeting, polling will likely be held in 55 constituencies on February 14 and a notification for this will likely be issued on January 21. These embody Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur in western Uttar Pradesh, apart from 55 meeting constituencies in Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur districts of Rohilkhand.

Within the 2017 meeting elections, out of 55 seats in this space, 38 seats went to BJP, 15 to Samajwadi Party (SP) and two to Congress. The final meeting election was fought collectively by the SP and the Congress.

The party’s Muslim candidates received 10 of the 15 seats in the account of SP. Whereas in the primary section of 58 seats, BJP received 53 seats, SP and Bahujan Samaj Party obtained two and Rashtriya Lok Dal obtained just one seat.

BJP’s State Vice President and MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak claimed in a dialog with ‘PTI-Bhasha’, “Within the second section additionally, BJP will win extra seats than earlier than as a result of the BJP authorities on the Heart and the state gave precedence to the event of all sections and this factor individuals really feel. The individuals affected by loot, misappropriation and corruption beneath the rule of Congress for a very long time in the state after which for 15 consecutive years beneath the rule of SP-BSP won’t give these events an opportunity once more. Akhilesh Yadav has seen alliance with all of Congress, BSP and public has taught him a lesson.

It’s noteworthy that the SP shaped an alliance with the Congress in the 2017 Assembly elections and with the BSP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In each the elections, in these 55 seats, the politics of the alliance benefited as in comparison with the BJP.

However this time, with SP, BSP and Congress being in separate election fray, political critics declare that there will likely be a break up of votes and BJP can get its profit. The BSP has additionally fielded Muslim candidates in this space and has additionally elevated its activism.

It must be famous that in the final meeting elections, the place SP and Congress received a complete of 17 seats, in the Lok Sabha elections, seven out of 11 seats in this space have been a part of the BSP-SP alliance. Of those, the BSP received 4 seats (Saharanpur, Nagina, Bijnor and Amroha) whereas the SP had received three seats in Moradabad, Sambhal and Rampur. One factor is evident from this that the formulation of alliance of Muslim, Jat and Dalit voters was profitable in this stronghold.

This time the SP has shaped an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Mahan Dal working in western UP, that are believed to have affect in the Jat, Shakya, Saini, Kushwaha, Maurya, Koiri fraternity. The SP, which has affect over the Yadav fraternity, can be attempting to make an essential equation in its favor with the arrest of Rampur MP and former minister Azam Khan, who has been in Sitapur jail for almost two years in numerous felony circumstances together with land grabbing. . SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the ruling BJP of implicating Azam in a faux case and harassment.

SP’s nationwide secretary and chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary claimed in a dialog with ‘PTI-Bhasha’ that the lies and fraud of the BJP have been uncovered. This time the individuals of the state will ship the BJP on exile. The SP alliance is in a really robust place in the polling areas in the second section.”

One other SP chief claimed that the equation of Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, who resigned from the BJP, together with the SP, RLD alliance, and Keshav Dev Maurya of the Mahan Dal would show to be very robust and the BJP could be worn out from here. “

Nevertheless, Swami Prasad’s daughter Sanghamitra Maurya is at present a BJP MP from Badaun and has not left the party. However, Congress can be attempting to strengthen its floor. On Monday, Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan, spiritual guru of Barelvi Muslims and president of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), introduced the assist of Congress candidates in the meeting elections in 5 states, together with Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Expressing gratitude to Khan who introduced his assist in a joint press convention with Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu final Monday, Lallu mentioned that this assist would play an essential function in forming the federal government in Uttar Pradesh in the approaching days.

However, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has additionally declared his candidates for some seats in this zone. On this zone, Pandit Jitin Prasad, who left the Congress final yr and joined the BJP, turned the Minister of Science and Expertise in the Yogi authorities, will even be on the electoral take a look at. Shahjahanpur is his residence district and as a Brahmin chief, the BJP has introduced him ahead.