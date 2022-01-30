up assembly elections Protest against BJP candidates in western Uttar Pradesh shown black flags and pelted stones

Polling in western UP will be held in two phases on February 10 and February 14. More than a dozen incidents of black flag showing and throwing mud at BJP candidates’ convoys have been reported from villages in western Uttar Pradesh ahead of polling.

An incident happened on the evening of 24 January. When BJP candidate from Siwalkhas Maninderpal Singh was attacked in Chur village. In this, an FIR was registered in the name of 20 people while an FIR was registered against 65 unidentified people. This FIR was not registered on the complaint of Maninderpal Singh, but the police itself registered the FIR on Thursday.

BJP candidate Maninderpal Singh told The Sunday Express that I have not filed a complaint but seven cars running in my convoy were damaged due to stone pelting. These are our people, I forgive them. Such incidents should not happen to those seeking votes in a democracy.

However, the police FIR states that the stone pelters were carrying Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) flags and their identity is being ascertained. Sardhana police station in-charge Laxman Verma said that we are identifying them on the basis of available video footage and we will take action in this matter.

The BJP, which won a thumping victory in western UP in the 2017 elections, is facing an uphill battle this time due to anger triggered by the year-long farmers’ agitation. During the farmers’ agitation, BJP MLAs faced protests several times in the villages of West UP. Not only this, on August 14 last year, the MLA of Budhana in Muzaffarnagar had to face violent protests from BKU workers.

For this time elections Samajwadi Party and RLD have formed an alliance and efforts are being made to bring Yadav, Muslim and Jat votes together. The Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 had widened the gap between Muslims and Jats, due to which the BJP gained a lot in western Uttar Pradesh in the last assembly elections. This time too, top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah are holding a front to take the party forward in western Uttar Pradesh. Recently, Shah held a meeting with Jat leaders in Delhi and he is also campaigning in favor of BJP candidates from door to door in the area.

On Thursday evening, BJP’s sitting MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar and this time’s election candidate Vikram Saini had to face opposition from a crowd of farmers in Bhainsi village of his assembly constituency. During this, the farmers also raised anti-BJP slogans. Saini had criticized the farmers protesting on the border of Delhi. A few days back, Saini had to face similar protests in Munnavar Kalan in the same constituency.

Regarding the protest against him, Vikram Saini says that this is not a new thing. Such incidents happen during election campaigns. BJP candidate from Chhaprauli in Baghpat, Sahendra Ramala, was shown black flags in Daha village on Friday and later the same day he was not allowed to enter Nirupada village.