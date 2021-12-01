UP Assembly Elections: Youth will get free smartphones and laptops through DG Shakti Portal, Know what is the plan of Yogi Adityanath led BJP Government for distribution – Through DG Shakti Portal, youth will get smartphones and laptops, this is the plan of Yogi government for distribution

Many well-known companies have tendered for smartphones and tablets to be purchased at a cost of 47 hundred crores. In this, Vishtel (Iris), Samsung (Vision) and Acer (Celkon) for tablets, Lava, Samsung (Celcon) and Samsung (United) for smartphones have filed tenders.

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to provide free smartphones and tablets to the youth from the second week of December. For this a portal named DG Shakti has been created, which will soon be launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to a government statement, smartphones and tablets will be distributed through this portal and students will be given content for future studies. Apart from this, information about smartphones and tablets will be given to the students from time to time on their mobile numbers and mails.

The government is taking this step amid allegations by the Samajwadi Party that the BJP did not fulfill the election promise of providing laptops and tablets to the students. The SP says that the Chief Minister (Adityanath) is unable to operate the laptop himself, so he is not interested in distributing it. “If he (Adityanath) knew how to operate laptops, he would have already distributed them,” the SP chief had said at a function held at the inter-college in his parliamentary constituency Azamgarh on October 29.

Yadav had said that the BJP’s manifesto in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections had said that laptops and tablet computers with free data would be given to the students pursuing further studies and Wi-Fi connections would be established in those institutions. According to a statement released on Tuesday, the entire system from registration to distribution of smartphones and tablets is free. The biggest ever tender has been floated by the government on the GeM portal for the purchase of smartphones and tablets.

Many well-known companies have tendered for smartphones and tablets to be purchased at a cost of 47 hundred crores. In this, Vishtel (Iris), Samsung (Vision) and Acer (Celkon) for tablets, Lava, Samsung (Celcon) and Samsung (United) for smartphones have filed tenders. Financial bids of eligible firms will be opened after technical scrutiny.

According to the statement, the companies selected in the tender will have to supply at least 2.5 lakh tablets in the first batch. However, the companies selected for the smartphone will have to supply at least five lakh smartphones in the first batch. On 23 October this year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that his government would start distributing tablets and smartphones among the youth by the end of November.