UP ATS arrests Sarfaraz Ali Jafri, another accused in illegal conversion case

Highlights Islamic scholar Kalim Siddiqui has already been arrested

Now Kalim Siddiqui’s colleague Sarfaraz Ali Jafri has been arrested

In Uttar Pradesh, 16 arrests have been made so far in illegal conversion cases

The illegal conversion syndicate was exposed after the arrest of Umar Gautam

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested another accused in an illegal conversion case. He is known as Sarfaraz Ali Jafri. Sarfaraz is said to be involved in an illegal conversion syndicate.

UPATS has been involved in illegal conversions since 2016. The arrested Sarfaraz is accused of using funds received from abroad for conversion.

Kalim Siddiqui’s colleague

Sarfaraz is said to be a colleague of Kalim Siddiqui. Islamic scholar Kalim Siddiqui has been arrested in an illegal conversion case. Now more facts are being sought about this case.

A raid was carried out in Delhi

UP ATS raided several places of Kalim Siddiqui two days ago. Meanwhile, the ATS had also reached the residence of Maulana Kalim Siddiqui at Shahin Bagh in Jamia Nagar. At the same time, the team also raided the house of Abdul Rehman at Shaheen Bagh.

So far 16 people have been arrested

UP ATS has arrested 16 people, including Kalim Siddiqui, in an illegal conversion case. The UP ATS had arrested Islamic scholar Kaleem Siddiqui on September 22.