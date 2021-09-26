UP ATS News: UP ATS arrests 3 more for conversion, gets Rs 20 crore – 3 more arrested for conversion Rs 20 crore

The UP ATS on Sunday arrested three people for running a nationwide syndicate of illegal converts and soliciting money for conversions through hawala from abroad. 20 crore has been found in the account of the accused. Which the accused could not provide information. UP ATS has arrested three other accomplices of Maulana Kalim Siddiqui, Mohammad Saleem, Hafiz Idris and Kunal Chaudhary alias Atif Chaudhary.ADG Prashant Kumar said that wherever Kalim goes for conversion work, Hafiz Idris, Mohammad Saleem and Kunal Chaudhary alias Atif stay together to accompany him. Salim has been with Kalim for 17 years and Idris for 20 years. Both of them used to contact people for conversion and invite them to join Islam. Idris Kalim’s trust used to raise funds for Jamiatul Imam Waliullah Al Islamia. He also played an active role in the madrassa run by Kalim. An important stage of conversion took place here.

There were several revelations in the UP ATS inquiry

“I have made it my duty to raise Uma and whenever we convert someone, we keep our colleagues abroad in Islam as well as inform them to more people,” Maulana told UP ATS. They pay a lot of money. Money to change their religion. Through which I personally get a lot of financial benefits. Kaleem also said that wherever I go, Hafiz Idris, Mohammad Salim and Kunal Ashok Chaudhary alias Atif and my other colleagues are also involved in this work for my cooperation.

The syndicate has been operating for the last 17 years

Let us know that for the last 17 years, accused Salim, along with accused Shakeel Siddiqui, has been assisting Kalim Siddiqui in his conversion work. According to Salim Kalim Siddiqui, he used to work in other activities, including contacting people for conversion and traveling or taking someone with him.

Lucknow’s Imambara and Chakravyuh will remain closed till September 28 due to ban on tourist arrivals.

Many have been arrested before

On June 20, the UP ATS arrested several people, including Maulana Umar Gautam, for allegedly running an illegal proselytizing gang. Maulana Kalim Siddiqui was arrested from Meerut on September 21. The ATS claims that Salim, who was arrested on Sunday, had been collaborating with Kalim in illegal proselytizing for the past 17 years. Similarly, Kunal Chaudhary alias Atif and Idris also participated in the conversion work with the help of Kalim Siddiqui.