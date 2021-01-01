UP B.Ed Counseling 2021: Schedule released, to begin from September 17 at lkouniv.ac.in

UP B.Ed Counseling 2021: The dates for Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education, UP B.Ed Counseling 2021 has been released by Lucknow University. Phase 1 counseling is scheduled to start from September 17, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the exam can get more details about the counseling procedures from the official website lkouniv.ac.in.

The candidates who have secured 1 to 75000 rank will have to apply for Phase 1 counseling. Phase 1 seat allotment list is to be declared on September 25, 2021. UP B.Ed Counseling 2021 will be conducted completely through online mode.

UP B.Ed Counseling 2021 will be in total 4 phases. The second phase of registration will start from September 25, whereas; Phases 3 and 4 will start on 30 September and 5 October respectively. UP B.Ed Result 2021 was declared on August 27, 2021. Over 5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted on August 6. However, candidates have to reach the given institutes and pay the fee through offline mode.

The first phase counseling will be conducted for rank 1 to rank 75,000. The starting date for registration is 17th September and the last date is 20th September, 2021. Phase 2 registration will start from 25th September and will end on 28th September, 2021. Phase 2 counseling will be for rank 75001 to rank 200000.

The counseling rank of Phase 3 will be conducted from 200001 to 350000 and Phase 4 from 350001 till the end. The counseling registration of Phase 3 will start from October 1 and end on October 3, 2021 and the counseling registration of Phase 4 will start from October 5 and will end on October 8, 2021.

This year, around 5,20,076 candidates appeared for the exam in 75 districts across 1476 exam centers in the state. Candidates participating in the counseling process will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. Candidates need to visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in to get more updates on UP B.Ed Counseling 2021.

