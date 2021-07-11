UP B.Ed Exam date 2021 BEd entrance exam date 30 July, read full details here

UP B.Ed Exam date 2021: The date of UP B.Ed entrance exam 2021 has been declared. Candidates can get detailed information by visiting the website of Lucknow University, lkouniv.ac.in. Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination BEd 2021 will be conducted on 30 July 2021.

UP B.Ed Exam date 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Admission will be conducted in all 75 districts of the state. In the notice issued by Lucknow University, it has been said that the examination will be conducted on July 30. This time a total of 5,91,305 candidates have applied for the B.Ed entrance exam. 14 nodal centers have been set up for the examination. The exam will be taken in two shifts.

Lucknow University has told that like last year, this time also examination centers have been set up only in government and aided institutions. Candidates who have applied for BEd Exam 25021 can visit the official website of Lucknow University, lkouniv.ac.in, to get details about it.

Students will be selected on the basis of merit

BEd Entrance Exam 2021 will be made on the basis of Lucknow University Merit to MJPRU Bareilly, DBRAU Agra, RMLAU Faizabad, CCSU Meerut, BU Jhansi, MGKVP Varanasi, SSVV Varanasi, VBPSU Jaunpur, DDU Gorakhpur, CSJMU Kanpur, Allahabad State University, Admission will be given in Jannayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia Siddharthnagar University, Khwajas Moinuddin Chishti University, Lucknow, GBU Noida.

