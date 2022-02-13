UP Based crime thriller webseries raktanchal bhaukal on MX Player Zee 5

This crime thriller web series based on UP is present on different OTT platforms. Seeing which you can make your weekend great.

Today’s era is of web series, people are entertained by watching great series on OTT platform on weekends. In this episode, some such crime thriller web series which are based on the developments of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier also some seasons of these series had come, which people liked a lot. So today we have brought information about five great crime thriller web series based on UP.

Mirzapur: The second season of Mirzapur, based in the Purvanchal area of ​​Uttar Pradesh, came during the lockdown of Corona. Both the seasons of this web series present on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video were well-liked by the people. The characters of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi had settled in the minds of the people. However, now the audience is waiting for the third season of Mirzapur.

Raktanchal: MX Player’s popular series Raktanchal is inspired by true events of the 90s. In this series, political deceit and the ongoing war of supremacy for power has been shown in the best way. Now in the second season also, actors like Kranti Prakash Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Niketan Dheer and Mahi Gill are back with 9 exciting episodes.

Time: The second season of the popular web series Bhaukaal with Mohit Raina in the lead role has been released. Mohit Raina is again in the role of a police officer in this series and the trailer released looks very special. Bhaukaal, starring Harman Baweja, Rahul Prakash and Vicky Bahri, is based on the life of famous IPS officer Navneet Sekera. In the last season too, the series was also well received by the audience. This web series is available on MX Player.

Rangbaaz: Both the seasons of the web series Rangbaaz on Zee 5 were very strong. While the story in the first season was based on the most infamous don Sriprakash Shukla of UP, the second season was inspired by the story of the infamous gangster Anand Pal Singh of Rajasthan. Both these seasons were about the criminal protection of politicians and the world of crime. In the first season, where Saqib Saleem did a wonderful performance, in the second season Jimmy Shergill did a wonderful job.

Hades: Depth in the story of Paatal Lok i.e. Jaisa Na Vaisi series. Apart from crime, crime thriller series like Paatal Lok had also shown the social structure and the meaningless world very well. Though, the story starts from Delhi but the background of the crime was related to Uttar Pradesh. In the series, Jaideep Ahlawat brought the character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary to life with his performance.