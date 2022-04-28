UP BEd 2022: UP BEd Entrance Exam on 06th July, register like this and see the important details

UP BEd 2022 Registration: Here’s how to register Step 1: First go to the official website of the university mjpru.ac.in. Step 2: On the home page, Uttar Pradesh b. Ed. Click on the link of Joint Entrance Exam-2022. Step 3: Now click on the link for the application form. Step 4: Click on Registration link here. Step 5: Register by entering the required details. Step 6: Upload the required documents. Step 7: Pay the application fee. Step 8: After submitting the form, take a printout of the confirmation page and keep it with you. The application process will be in three stages Vice Chancellor of Rohilkhand University Pvt. KP Singh had informed on Monday (April 18, 2022) that the online application process would be in three phases. In the first stage registration, in the second stage applications will be filled and in the third stage online application fee will have to be paid. After depositing the fee, students can take a printout of it, which does not need to be sent to the university.

BEd Joint Entrance Exam Schedule, check here Online Registration – April 18 to May 15

Last date to apply online without late fee – 15th May

Last date for online application with late fee is 16th May to 20th May

Temporary date for downloading tickets – 25th June

Date of Entrance Examination – 6th July 2022

Entrance Exam Result Date – 5th August 2022 (Provisional Date)

Good news! UPJEE Bed 2022 fee reduced by 33% Yogi government has reduced the fees for UP BEd entrance exams by 33 per cent. Candidates from General Category, Other Backward Classes and outside UP will now have to pay Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 1,500 to apply for BEd. The delay charge is Rs 1,600 as against Rs 2,500 earlier. For SC candidates, the application fee has been increased from Rs 750 to Rs 500 and from Rs 1250 to Rs 800 including delay fee. Also, all BEd eligible candidates will have to pay Rs 650 instead of Rs 1000 as counseling fee.

Who can apply? Candidates for General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree from a recognized university with at least 50% of the total marks. Candidates with a BE or BA Tech degree in Mathematics and Science as the main subject should have got at least 55% of the total marks. Candidates in Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) category should have a degree or post graduate degree from a recognized university.

Exam sample The exam is conducted offline in two shifts, one in the morning and the other in the evening. Both Paper-1 and Paper-2 have 200 objective questions. Each paper will be of 3-3 hours. Each paper has four sections in 2 sections. For each correct answer, 2 marks will be given, but one third of the marks will be deducted as negative marking. Part-I is compulsory for all, while Part-II will be based on language i.e. Hindi or English and special category is Science, Arts, Commerce or Agriculture.

UP BEd course registration 2022 has started. Candidates seeking admission in BEd course in Uttar Pradesh (UPBEd Admission 2022) can register online by visiting the official website of Mahatma Gandhi Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University mjpru.ac.in. Online registration will run from April 18 to May 15, 2022. UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE BEd 2022) will be held on 06 July 2022.