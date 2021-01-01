UP BEd Result 2021: UP BEd JEE 2021 result declared at lkouniv.ac.in

UP BEd JEE 2021 Result: Lucknow University has declared the result of UP BEd JEE (UP BEd JEE 2021). The result of Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has been released in the form of scorecard of the candidates. Candidates who appeared for this exam on 6th August, 2021 can check their result from the official website lkouniv.ac.in.

More than 5.91 lakh candidates had registered for the UP BEd JEE 2021 exam and this time 90 percent students appeared. Scorecards have been issued for all the candidates who appeared for the exam. In the scorecard, the details of the candidate, marks obtained in the entrance test, total marks, state rank etc. are given. The candidates who qualify the exam will be able to participate in the counselling.

UP BEd JEE 2021 Result: With these steps, candidates can check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the result link given on the website.

Step 3: Next, enter the User ID and Password in the login window.

Step 4: After entering the requested information, click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 5: Now, the result of the candidates will be in front of them. Download the scorecard and take a print out of it.

UP BEd Merit List has also been released. In this the names of the candidates are given along with their ranks. The merit list is prepared according to the marks obtained by the candidates in UP BEd 2021. UP BEd JEE 2021 counseling is expected to start from September 1, 2021. As per the official notification, the counseling will be conducted in online mode.